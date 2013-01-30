Here's Kaley Cuoco's Super Bowl Ad For Toyota

Toyota is the latest advertiser to premier its Super Bowl ad early.
Saatchi & Saatchi LA made the 60-second spot in which “Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco plays a genie who wants to grant a RAV4-owning family its every wish.
The car company released a teaser (co-starring a man in a bunny suit) last week.
Watch the ad below and let us know what you think:
