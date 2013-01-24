Here's Kaley Cuoco (And A Man In A Bunny Suit) In Toyota's Super Bowl Teaser

It’s Super Bowl ad teaser season, and Toyota just released a sneak peek of its commercial starring Kaley Cuoco and a giant man in a bunny costume.



The Saatchi & Saatchi-created spot shows a purple suit-wearing Cuoco granting people’s random wishes — like making people taller or having a beautiful woman appear in a lonely man’s laps. The creative is kind of reminiscent of Toyota’s 2012 Super Bowl ad in which the car company “reinvented” common items. (Couches turned from fabric to women in bikinis; curtains turned into pizza.)

Watch Cuoco’s teaser below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

