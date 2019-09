Hedge fund manager John Paulson had an awesome September and has had a great year.

A source passes along all the data for his big funds:

The first number is the September Return. The latter is the Year-To-Date return.

Paulson Enhanced 3.14/25.59% Advantage+ 1.22/15.76% Credit Opps 0.65/14.85% Recovery 4.17/39.31%

