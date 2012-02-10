Here's Jay-Z And Kanye West's 'Cray' New 'Paris' Music Video

Jay-Z, Kanye West / Roc-a-Fella Records



Jay-Z and Kanye West debuted their much-anticipated video for their hit single “Ni**as in Paris” at noon today. However, you may want to think twice before viewing. The “Watch the Throne” album single premiered on VEVO and was slapped with a warning from Epilepsy Action saying the video may “trigger seizures.”

The video contains mirrored mash-ups of the duo performing their hit at a concert performance. The entirety looks like you’re viewing from the inside of a kaleidoscope—a cool concept that can easily become traumatic for the eyes.

However, West is no stranger to producing possibly epilepsy-inducing music videos.

Last February, he released his video for “All of the Lights,” off the album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”

Shortly after the video was posted, Epilepsy Action called for it to be taken down and the video was for some period of time. The video currently appears on YouTube with a warning label prior to screening.

Check out the cray-zy video below at your own risk.



