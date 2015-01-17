John Kerry Brought James Taylor To Paris To Sing For France

Secretary of State John Kerry brought singer-songwriter James Taylor to help sooth tensions in France on Friday after last week’s terrorist attack against the Paris headquarters of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Taylor performed a live rendition of “You’ve Got A Friend” as Kerry stood next to him.
“Close your eyes and think of me and soon I will be there to brighten up even your darkest nights,” Taylor sang softly.
The visit came after the White House admitted it made a mistake when it failed to send a high-profile US representative like Kerry to France’s massive anti-terror rally last Sunday.
Watch Taylor perform below:
