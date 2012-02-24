Here's How YouTube Is Spending More Than $100 Million On Its New Channels

YouTube made waves in the entertainment industry last year when it announced plans to help fund and create 100 official channels from various different partners.
Excitement only grew when word leaked that it would spend more than $100 million on this content in what looked to be a challenge to traditional TV and entertainment.
Now, some of these channels are starting to roll out, and we get to see what this content looks like.
Although more are still to come, we took a look at some of the more interesting ones already in operation.
The WWE's channel has been up and running for years, and now that they're partnered with YouTube, it looks like they've rolled out more behind-the-scenes and lifestyle series about the wrestlers.
SBNation's channel launches officially on March 1, but they've already got some original programming up, like Matt Ufford's visit to the Westminster Dog Show to pet as many different breeds as possible.
Red Bull focuses on the same sort of adrenaline-fuelled programming that it stresses in its advertising.
The Wall Street Journal Digital Network videos are like its news stories in motion, often expanding on print articles with the writers. Combined with the WSJ's Pinterest, it shows an impressive grasp of new media from the old paper.
Miss those old workout VHS tapes from the '90s? Fear no more — BeFit has taken the experience of working out with a video to YouTube.
Car and Driver's channel contains much of what you'd expect: sweet car videos, including reviews and test drives.
Deep Sky Videos brings you: space! Brady Haran interviews astronomers and takes a look at some of the most sophisticated space technology out there.
eHow Home, a spin-off of the ubiquitous SEO-optimised article database run by Demand Media, has a channel with videos designed to help you improve your home.
Kick is a soccer-focused channel — in fact, it's the only new original channel focused solely on one sport. It has highlights and human interest pieces, like this video chronicling Stuart Holden's rehab from an injury.
TEDEducation is an expanded version of the TED Talks that are given by experts and personalities on all sorts of different subjects.
A whole bunch of other channels will roll out in coming months, including offerings from Tony Hawk, Amy Poehler, former NBC chief Ben Silverman, Jay-Z, Deepak Chopra and Pharrell Williams.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.