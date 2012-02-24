Here's How YouTube Is Spending More Than $100 Million On Its New Channels

YouTube made waves in the entertainment industry last year when it announced plans to help fund and create 100 official channels from various different partners.



Excitement only grew when word leaked that it would spend more than $100 million on this content in what looked to be a challenge to traditional TV and entertainment.

Now, some of these channels are starting to roll out, and we get to see what this content looks like.

Although more are still to come, we took a look at some of the more interesting ones already in operation.

