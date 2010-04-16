Here's How You Turn Your iPhone Into A TV Remote

Pretty soon your iPhone will be able to act as a universal remote control for your TV, cable and DVD player.



L5 Technologies is going to sell a little infrared piece of hardware for $50 that plugs into the iPhone and turns it into a remote. L5 will also have an accompanying app.

The company has submitted both to Apple. It is awaiting approval which should come any day now.

Wade McNary, L5’s president, swung by our offices to show off the hardware and software. They look pretty slick. You just aim the L5 remote at your remote and program it. From there you customise buttons inside the application.

If you don’t mind spending $50, this looks like a great way to get rid of a bunch of annoying remotes.

See Also: 25 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.