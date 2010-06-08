Here's How You Set Up Your Own High-Frequency Trading Operation

Last week, we had the privilege of sitting down with Mike Felix and “Doctor” Lawrence Hansen from Lime Brokerage, a New York City-based agency broker that specialises in high-frequency, low-latency trading.

The main takeaway:. Those that think the speeds are unacceptable better get used to it because they’re here to stay and it’s only going to get faster from here.

We asked them how one would go about setting up their own high-frequency trading operation on an amateur/retail level. After nailing down exactly what the definition of high-frequency trading is, we went over the steps you need to take to make it happen.



1. First come up with a trading plan. What do you want to do? There are multiple strategies when it comes to high-frequency trading. A few of these include, but of course aren't limited to, the following: Liquidity rebate capture (getting money for providing liquidity on the exchange)

Latency arbitrage: Exploit delays in orders going through an exchange

Automatic market making: Using low-latency algorithms (really fast programs), you can buy out all available shares in a market in a fraction of a second and make a market/provide liquidity in a particular security.

Automatic index tracking (benchmarking): A basic algorithm will automatically correlate a position to an index, such as the S&P 500. 2. Raise capital accordingly. Believe it or not, you don't need millions of dollars to do high-frequency trading. Some clients start with only, say, $20,000 and work from there. Others have millions available and then the big players - the banks, hedge funds, and institutional investors - have hundreds of millions readily available at their disposal. 3. Next, find a clearing house that will approve you as a counterparty. This is an integral part to your operation. Without a proper clearing party, which can be a small player up to someone like Barclays (pictured), your modus operandi isn't going to work out properly. You need to be 100% sure your trades will be settled end-of-market-day. You should be familiar with the term prime broker, the investment bank or servicer who does all the stuff you don't need to deal with. Settling trades, providing leverage, and lending securities are all an integral part of trading and of course, high-frequency trading. If you're too small a player to go to the big dogs like Goldman Sachs, Fortis, and JP Morgan, there are 'mini prime' brokers which are like a consortium of smaller players. 5. Start up your back office and bookkeeping operations. Unless you want the SEC coming after you and FINRA sending you fines every week, you better have a sharp back office operation. Back office takes care of the administrative tasks associated with trading and makes sure all trades are settled. If your operation isn't efficient, expect a lot of headaches as you try to clear up a discrepency in a four million share block trade. 6. Co-locate your servers near the exchanges via a data centre. Configure servers to spec. Alright. This is the big part here. Co-location - getting your servers as close to the exchange as possible. The exchanges have data centres as do firms like Lime Brokerage. Think about this: your orders are dependent on the speed of light and the latency between two computers (the time it takes an order to go from Computer A to Computer B). There's a huge difference betwen milliseconds (1/1000th of a second) and microseconds (1/1,000,000 of a second), so every little bit counts. You'll need to pay a fee to place your server in the data centre and will need to make sure it has the power to support your operation. 7. Nail down with your trading strategy and implement it accordingly. Once your server is in the data centre, it's time to review: Did you establish a clear-cut trading strategy, as discussed in the first slide?

Is your server working properly? Have you tested ping times and latency?

Have you established a fully-functional office complete with the aforementioned requirements (clearing, back office, etc.)?

If you're using algos, do your algorithms work properly? You don't want them going nuts.

Do you have adequate capital to begin your operation? 8. Configure the algorithms, if applicable. Not all HFT is algorithmic trading. Remember: HFT DOES NOT MEAN ALGORITHMIC TRADING! It is all about SPEED. But if you are using algorithms, make sure you have them set up properly because if one little thing is wrong, you could lose all your money in a matter of seconds. Or perhaps your orders won't execute properly. Whatever the reason, get your computer science/IT/nerd department on this and make them show you that you're ready to roll. 9. Ensure you have a front-end client with a decent interface so that you can access and configure your servers and trading strategies from afar. It's impractical to go to the data centre every time you want to do something or re-configure your server. A decent front-end client for making changes is essential to sticking to your plan. Some services come with a GUI (graphical user interface) you can use but others may require more intricate knowledge of things like UNIX. 10. Test your setup and make sure everything is functioning properly - both on your end and any third-party software/hardware vendor's end. OK. You've done it all. You've set up the business, installed the servers, configured the algos, paid the staff, eaten lunch - time for one final check before lift off. After all, you need to make sure your strategy will work properly once you 'turn the machines on.' Some services offer the ability to test out a setup using funny money, similar to thinkorswim's PaperMoney trading system. Make sure you do this before you start using your firm's capital. 11. Enter the markets and start trading! Turn it all on and kick back. Let the traders or the algos do the work for you and congratulate yourself on a job well done. You've finally started your own high-freuquency trading shop. Understanding exactly what high-frequency trading is. It's very important that you understand that high-frequency trading is not 'black box' trading or algorithmic trading. It can implement those two things into an HFT strategy but again, they aren't HFT-specific strategies. High-frequency trading is all about one thing: speed. You need co-location (placing your server as close to the exchange as possible) to make it work and the more milli/micro/nano-seconds you shave off, the better. Low latency (the time it takes for your order to get to the exchange) trades are key, especially when it comes to execution. The folks at Lime Brokerage know a thing or two about speed as they've been doing this stuff for years, way before the buzzphrase known as 'high-frequency trading' even existed. To them, speed is the one thing that is key and shall remain key. Looking for a job in the field of high-frequency trading? Check Out 10 Awesome Jobs You Can Get In Finance Right Now ->



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.