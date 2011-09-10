MONEY GAME TIP OF THE DAY: How To Raise Money Like Anthony Scaramucci

In tough financial times like these raising money is difficult for everyone. Some, however, are much better at it than others, and one of those lucky individuals is Anthony “Gucci” “Mooch” Scaramucci, manager of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital. He’s known for being able to work a room and pull in big money.



You see, according to Dealbreaker (via Bloomberg Markets magazine), he has a system. It’s called the M.O.O.C.H system.

Here’s how it goes:

M- Market aggressively. Even poolside in Vegas Mooch is telling people he wants to make hedge-fund investing accessible to the average American. That’s a pitch, people.

O- Offer favours. One of Mooch’s favourite phrases is “What do you need?”.

O- Obtain trust. “I would make him the trustee for my estate not because he’s a brilliant investor but because he would do the right thing for my family, says Robert Matza, a former president of Neuberger Berman and now president of GoldenTree Asset Management LP, a New York hedge fund. “I trust him.”

C- Connect physically. He likes giving your shoulder a squeeze while you chat.

H- humour Hebrews (yes, that’s right from Dealbreaker). Scaramucci possesses the trader’s love of profanity and off-colour jokes. He regaled a group of money managers at SALT with a story of how he spoke with a roomful of wealthy Jewish investors in Palm Beach, Florida, in early 2009 after many of them had lost their fortunes to Madoff. “So I told them: Always invest with an Italian. They like cash businesses, and an Italian will only steal as much as he can fit in the trunk of his car in cash,” he said. The money managers crack up as their host flashes a wide smile.

Now you know, so go out and raise that cash.

