Here's How You Pay $1.8 Billion For A Building, Become A Trump, And Buy A Newspaper Before You're 30

Jared Kushner led the most expensive real-estate purchase in Manhattan history. And he bought a newspaper.



Not bad for a 20-something.

Kushner, the son of disgraced real-estate mogul Charles Kushner, swooped in in 2006 and purchased the struggling New York Observer.

He was 26 at the time — which meant he would’ve fit in perfectly with the notoriously young Observer newsroom.

But since then, the Observer Media Group has grown considerably, and Kushner’s profile has only risen as he continued to manage real estate and marry into a very famous family.

