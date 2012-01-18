After Finally Getting A Little Taste Of Success, Path Threw An Insane Party For Itself

Photo: Spencer Chen
Path is on an absolute tear. It’s already reached more than 2 million downloads after a redesign in late November.How do you celebrate that kind of success?
In fine Silicon Valley tradition, Path threw an insane party last week that attracted hundreds of the tech intelligentsia in the San Francisco Bay Area.
We’ve collected an assortment of photos from the party, so you’ll feel like you were right there.
Milkman is on the right, with Tracks.by's Mazyar Kazerooni second from the left. Tracks.by co-founder Matt Schlicht is second from the right.
From left to right: Shirley Hornstein of Giftiki, Hermione Way of The Next Web and Alex Tew, owner of the Million Dollar Webpage
