After Finally Getting A Little Taste Of Success, Path Threw An Insane Party For Itself

Matt Lynley
path party shirtPath it up.

Photo: Spencer Chen

Path is on an absolute tear. It’s already reached more than 2 million downloads after a redesign in late November.How do you celebrate that kind of success?

In fine Silicon Valley tradition, Path threw an insane party last week that attracted hundreds of the tech intelligentsia in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We’ve collected an assortment of photos from the party, so you’ll feel like you were right there.

Have any other photos of the party? Send them to [email protected]

Path gave out awesome T-shirts to all the attendees.

Looking good.

Milkman is on the right, with Tracks.by's Mazyar Kazerooni second from the left. Tracks.by co-founder Matt Schlicht is second from the right.

Here's Milkman performing on stage.

Here's Danny Trinh, designer at Path, telling everyone to Path the moment.

The light show was basically ridiculous.

The party had hundreds of attendees.

It was a huge venue.

Here's Shasta Ventures' Jacob Mullins and Jones-Dilworth's Ashley Brown.

From left to right: Shirley Hornstein of Giftiki, Hermione Way of The Next Web and Alex Tew, owner of the Million Dollar Webpage

Hermione Way and Spencer Chen, marketing guru of ClipSync.

Left to right: Brenden Mulligan, founder of OneSheet, Spencer Chen, Jacob Mullins and Ashley Brown

Silicon Valley's newest venture capitalist MG Siegler and Melody McCloskey of StyleSeat.

Owen Thomas, founding editor of the Daily Dot, and Spencer Chen. OVERSHARE!

