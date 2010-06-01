Here's How You Know Moral Hazard Didn't Cause The Financial Crisis

HL Mencken noted that ‘for every human problem there is a neat simple solution and it is always wrong’. Such a simple solutions include the idea that ‘moral hazard’ by bank executives largely contributed to the 2008 financial crisis. The examples given are always INVESTMENT bankers, who make great bonuses when they do deals, and then leave large liabilities that are toxic. Also, one can point to rich guys like Bear Stearns CEO Jimmy Cayne, lost over one billion dollars, but still walked away rich, worth over $100MM. It was heads they win, tails taxpayers lose, a game maximized at infinite variance.

This narrative is pretty ubiquitous, so I’ll give just two references: Russ Roberts in his paper “Gambling with Other People’s Money: How Perverted Incentives Caused the Financial Crisis” (he podcasts on it here), or Barry Ritholtz’s book Bailout Nation.

While bailouts did not help, I don’t think they were very significant in the creation of the housing bubble. The 2008 crisis hit all banks, not just investment banks. Most non-investment bankers get much more modest salaries and bonuses, often largely in at-the-money options in their firm’s stock, with 5 to 10 year horizons. So, looking at the accompanying chart, which shows the KBW Bank Inex since 1994, we see that since 1998, bank stocks were pretty flat, with a slight 25% bump around 2006, but the index now is still below its 1997 level. That means most of the bonuses paid to your average bank executive over the past 10 years are worthless. This crash has been incredibly painful for your average bank decision maker. The Jimmy Caynes and Jamie Dimons may get all the headline, but its naive to anthropomorphize bank decisions via their titular leaders. As Bob Rubin, the erstwhile financial genius demonstrated when he said he knew nothing about Citibank’s exposure to mortgages, these signature guys aren’t too involved in the nuts and bolts of evaluating the NPV of new loans.

Your average bank executive thought that lending to people with little income, to buy houses, was not that risky. Why this is so, is interesting and complex, but I don’t think it was as calculated as merely, ‘well, I’ll get rich lending the money, but won’t lose much when it all goes downhill’, because your average bank executive, at say Washington Mutual, Wachovia, or KeyCorp, just lost most of his retirement savings, and they won’t be getting a do-over.



This guest post previously appeared at the author’s blog, Falkenblog >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.