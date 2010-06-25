Here's How You Know Financial Regulation Bill Will Ultimately Be Toothless

Joe Weisenthal
hungry baby birds

Photo: audreyjm529

The market renders its judgment! The financial reform bill will be a toothless wonder.Here’s a pre-market look at some big finance names:

  • JPMorgan: UNCH
  • GS: +2%
  • Bank of America: UNCH
  • C: UNCH

We’ll follow up on this later as more begin to trades, but there’s absolutely no sign of a big selloff, which is what you’d expect if this were to have a real effect on business models.

