Here's How You Know Financial Regulation Bill Will Ultimately Be Toothless

The market renders its judgment! The financial reform bill will be a toothless wonder.Here’s a pre-market look at some big finance names:
- JPMorgan: UNCH
- GS: +2%
- Bank of America: UNCH
- C: UNCH
We’ll follow up on this later as more begin to trades, but there’s absolutely no sign of a big selloff, which is what you’d expect if this were to have a real effect on business models.
