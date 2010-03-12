Here's How You Know Chinese Inflation Is Going To Cool In March

Chinese inflation in February ran hotter than the government might have liked, but don’t worry, that will be fixed.



Because in China, statistics are whatever the government says they are, and they’re already pre-announcing CPI.

Said National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Sheng Laiyun, according to Caijing:

“We believe with the arrival of spring and good weather, the seasonable impact will gradually disappear… March CPI will probably come down.”

There you go. It’s been decided.

