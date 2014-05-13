Here's How You Get People To Dance Without Teaching Them A Single Dance Move

Artist William Forsythe has figured out how to solve one of the most awkward situations that most everyone has experienced at some point: getting someone up to dance.

At the annual Brighton Festival, an arts festival in England, Forsythe installed hundreds of pendulums, which swing at a timed sequence. People walk through and try to avoid the pendulums, and what results is a sort of choreography, that’s sometimes a little clunky, but often quite graceful and beautiful.

The installation is called “Nowhere and Everywhere at the Same Time No. 2,” and it’s not the first time that Forsythe has created choreography without actually teaching anyone any dance steps. The original “Nowhere and Everywhere” was installed in 2005, using similar pendulums.

And then there was “White Bouncy Castle,” where people jump on what look like bounce houses for children, to create a flowing choreography in the air.

Here’s how the latest installation works:

They installed the pendulum in what looks like a massive warehouse.

Some people walk slowly through the pendulums. Some walk quickly.

Some people get a little more complicated with their moves.

And it looks even cooler when more than one person is avoiding the swinging pendulums at the same time.

It’s reminiscent of something you’d see in a “Mission Impossible” movie, or maybe one of the “Tomb Raider” games. But there’s no doubt that the effect is beautiful.

Check out the whole video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Everywhere and Nowhere at the Same Time No. 2 from Brighton Festival on Vimeo.

(Via The Creators Project)

