Here's How You Can Make Money On Facebook's Next Monster Acquisition

If you saw Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram and were upset you didn’t make any money, we have some good news for you.



It looks like you can actually place a bet on which company it’s going after next on Paddy Power, an online gambling site.

Foursquare is the favourite target for Facebook’s next monster acquisition. It beats out Spotify — already heavily integrated with Facebook — and Silicon Valley darling Pinterest.

Evernote and Dropbox are also listed as picking up a lot of interest as potential targets.

Photo: Paddy Power

