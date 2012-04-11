Here's How You Can Make Money On Facebook's Next Monster Acquisition

If you saw Facebook’s $1 billion acquisition of Instagram and were upset you didn’t make any money, we have some good news for you.
It looks like you can actually place a bet on which company it’s going after next on Paddy Power, an online gambling site.
Foursquare is the favourite target for Facebook’s next monster acquisition. It beats out Spotify — already heavily integrated with Facebook — and Silicon Valley darling Pinterest.
Evernote and Dropbox are also listed as picking up a lot of interest as potential targets.
Photo: Paddy Power
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.