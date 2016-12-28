Here's How You Can Lock Down A Career In Finance

Picture: The Wolf of Wall Street/Facebook

The best way show you’re valuable to a company? Proving you have the skills to take it to the next level. With the Wall Street Training M&A and Leveraged Buyouts Bundle, you’ll be able to do just that as you build a thorough understanding of mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and more.

Jump into this four-course collection, and you’ll start learning about the factors that drive today’s businesses. Diving into corporate financing, you’ll learn how to structure deals, perform accretion/dilution analysis, and even create financial models to impress at your next interview. You can even earn an industry-recognized certification in leveraged buyouts to level up your career prospects.

For a limited time, you can pick up this Wall Street training for just $95 AUD [$69 USD] — that’s 89% off.

