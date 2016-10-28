Here's how you can learn professional marketing strategies

Not every startup reaches Snapchat’s level of success, and one of the main reasons they fail is due to poor marketing strategy. That’s why the Pay What You Want: User Engagement & Marketing Bundle is invaluable for those looking to drive their company’s growth.

This course collection comes loaded with training in essential marketing techniques like retargeting and data mining. Dive into these courses, and you’ll learn how to use AdWords, Google Analytics, and social media sites to better understand what your audience is looking for. You’ll also flex your web marketing muscles crafting online marketing campaigns and email lists to ramp up user engagement.

Here’s how the bundle works: just pay what you want, and you’ll unlock the last two of the bundle’s seven courses instantly. And beat the average price to get all seven courses.

These courses would normally run you $288 AUD altogether, but you can now pay what you want for them.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

