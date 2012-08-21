18 Tips For Getting On A Reality TV Show

Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com

Casting director Sarah Monson has watched thousands of people try out for reality TV shows. Monson, author of the new book “Me On TV: The First Ever Kick-arse Guide To Get You On Any Reality Show,” has some tips on how you can have a successful audition.



You can start by picking a stereotype and sticking to it, she told us in an interview. Once you’re there, make sure you have planned out what you’ll say to impress the directors.

She also gives tons of tips on making sure you stand out for the masses. Hint: leave your hot best friend at home.

You’ll be the next Kardashian or Real Housewife in no time.

Stand between two really lame people at the open casting call. 'Seriously, if you position yourself in between Mr. Meek and Sally Soft-Spoken, then you will only stand out more,' says Monson. She also advises against bringing your beautiful and charismatic best friend with you. Wear something memorable but not crazy. 'Don't wear a costume just to be silly,' explains Monson. 'And don't dress like a stockbroker if you work at K-Mart. You will just be uncomfortable and it will show.' Wear something that flatters your figure and flaunts your personality. 'If you have big boobs, don't wear a hoodie -- show them off,' says Monson. 'Same goes for that six pack, guys.' Don't make the producer's job harder with your clothing. Don't wear any garments with visible logos. 'They'll have to be blurred out,' according to Monson. Also avoid wearing all black, all white, noisy jewelry or sports team logos. Answer Your Phone. Monson points out to make sure your phone accepts blocked and private numbers. She's seen people miss out on a TV opportunity because the network couldn't get ahold of them. Amp up your energy in the waiting room. 'By the time us casting directors get around to interviewing you, we're going to be tired,' Monson said. 'We keep an eye on the waiting room to get a better idea of who people are, so always be on.' If you're nervous, be honest about it—or start drinking. 'Tell me you're nervous,' Monson says. 'It almost always releases the fear of being nervous so you can just be you.' 'If that doesn't work, go get a shot of whiskey and then come back!' Use your flaws to your advantage. Your imperfections could set you apart. 'Do you have six toes? A lazy eye? Anger management issues? These are not deal breakers, by any means, ' says Monson. 'They just might be the it factor we're looking for.' Pretend you're presenting a movie trailer about your life. 'Think about it ... the main reason a moviegoer wants to see any given movie is usually because they've seen a killer trailer!' Monson explains. 'A trailer highlights all the best parts about the film, but leaves you hanging just enough to get you off your butt and go pay a premium to see it on the big screen.' Use your audition to say who you are and aren't. The best way to do that is to think about a person who might be your polar opposite cast member, Monson tells us. 'This will be your on-air nemesis ... tell us who you think that might be because it helps us figure out how you would fit into the cast,' she explains. Never make a tape just sitting in your room. 'Show us your world,' Monson says. 'Nothing is more boring than you standing in front of a white wall or sitting at your computer, so take us around your house or to work.' Never lie. Monson says this is the biggest deal-breaker in the business. A criminal record or embarrassing past won't make casting directors rule you out, but lying about them will. Don't babble. Casting directors get bored easily, according to Monson. Pick a succinct script and stick to it. Don't be picky. Monson shared a story of a friend who wanted to lose weight who skipped 'The Biggest Loser' audition process, which is inundated with applications. The friend instead directed her attention to a smaller Discovery Channel show. She was cast and lost 80 pounds. Don't try to act stupid. Monson says being fake is very obvious to the casting directors. They're also not impressed by weird stunts. Don't hide your body. 'If you're fat, own it,' Monson says. 'If you have a six-pack, show it off.' Form an opinion. 'You must have a strong opinion if you plan on getting cast on a reality show, so the sooner you form one, the better,' advises Monson. 'It can be anything.' Don't overdo your application. 'Under no circumstances are you to give one word answers when filling out an application, but that doesn't give you carte blanche to write a sequel to Gone With The Wind if the mood strikes you,' Monson warns. You've seen how to get a reality TV career ... Now check out cautionary tales for hairstyles >

