Here's how you can get 1TB of cloud storage for life

Picture: Casper Smit

Never underestimate the power of cloud storage, especially when Zoolz is involved. With Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, you can bolster your data storage needs with a whopping terabyte of cloud storage that lasts a lifetime.

Whether you’ve got mounds of photos that need preserving or you just want to secure a few important documents, Zoolz gives you the space and security to keep your data kosher for years to come. With a subscription to Zoolz, you can utilise up to 500 GB of instant storage to secure the data you use often and 500 GB of archive storage for those files you plan on tucking away for a while.

You can beef up your storage potential with a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud 1TB Storage, now only $40 AUD [$29.99 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.