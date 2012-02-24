Here's How You Can Buy Your Very Own Oscar

Photo: Oscar courtesy Nate Sanders

Just because you can’t get a seat at the Oscars—we can’t either—doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action. After the winners are announced this Sunday, you can purchase your very own Academy Award. Nate D. Sanders is auctioning off 15 used Oscar statuettes dating back to 1931. You know, in case you ever wanted to reenact Sally Field’s famous award speech for your friends, display it on a shelf or whatever else you’d do with a used Oscar.



The going price may be steep—seriously, you’ll be paying an arm and a leg. Orson Welles‘ 1941 “Best Screenplay” Oscar sold for $861,542 in Sanders’ December auction. However, what’s money when you can have a priceless piece of history?

We’ve rounded up all of the statuettes for sale, including their going rates with minimum bids starting at $1,000. Among the awards up for grab include the only Oscars awarded to “Citizen Kane” and “Wuthering Heights” with the former holding the current highest bid of $142,042.

Reuters reported the auction house expects to bring in an estimated $2 million off the statuettes. The auction is set for February 28th, two days after the Academy Awards.

So, break out your rainy day fund—and a few stashed piggy banks—and join the ranks of Adrien Brody, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. You could be the proud owner of a used Oscar statuette.

