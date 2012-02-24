Here's How You Can Buy Your Very Own Oscar

Photo: Oscar courtesy Nate Sanders
Just because you can’t get a seat at the Oscars—we can’t either—doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action. After the winners are announced this Sunday, you can purchase your very own Academy Award. Nate D. Sanders is auctioning off 15 used Oscar statuettes dating back to 1931. You know, in case you ever wanted to reenact Sally Field’s famous award speech for your friends, display it on a shelf or whatever else you’d do with a used Oscar.
The going price may be steep—seriously, you’ll be paying an arm and a leg. Orson Welles‘ 1941 “Best Screenplay” Oscar sold for $861,542 in Sanders’ December auction. However, what’s money when you can have a priceless piece of history?
We’ve rounded up all of the statuettes for sale, including their going rates with minimum bids starting at $1,000. Among the awards up for grab include the only Oscars awarded to “Citizen Kane” and “Wuthering Heights” with the former holding the current highest bid of $142,042.
Reuters reported the auction house expects to bring in an estimated $2 million off the statuettes. The auction is set for February 28th, two days after the Academy Awards.
So, break out your rainy day fund—and a few stashed piggy banks—and join the ranks of Adrien Brody, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. You could be the proud owner of a used Oscar statuette.
Oscar Year: 1931
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $97,017
Why You Want It: Norman Taurog was the youngest recipient of the 'Best Director' Oscar.
View It here.
Oscar Year: 1933
Number of Bids: 3
Current Bid: $106,718
Why You Want It: Frank Capra accidentally came on stage to accept the film's other award for Best Director after presenter Will Rogers announced 'Come and get it Frank!' The Oscar was actually for Frank Lloyd.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1937
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $19,193
Why You Want It: Technically, it's a Scientific and Engineering Award presented by the Academy; however, Edouart is an 10-time Oscar winner (that's one less than 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' won).
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1938
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $23,225
Why You Want It: It's the first Special Effects Oscar (another of Edouart's 10 awards).
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1939
Number of Bids: 4
Current Bid: $72,890
Why You Want It: It's the only Academy Award the film adaptation of 'Wuthering Heights' ever won. This is for the diehard Emily Bronte fans.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1941
Number of Bids: 6
Current Bid: $142,042
Why You Want It: Not only is this the only Academy Award 'Citizen Kane' won; however, it was also voted the greatest American film of all time by the American Film Institute.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1941
Number of Bids: 3
Current Bid: $88,197
Why You Want It: This is the film that beat out 'Citizen Kane,' 'Maltese Falcon,' 'Suspicion' and 'Sergeant York' for best picture.
View it here.
Oscar year: 1942
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $30,912
Why You Want It: Calling all John Wayne fans. Wayne plays swashbuckling captain Jack Stuart in the romance thriller.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1943
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $60,240
Why You Want It: This is the first year best supporting actors received Oscar statuettes instead of tablets.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1946
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $49,785
Why You Want It: The film bested both 'It's A Wonderful Life' and 'Brief Encounter' to secure a best picture win.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1946
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $49,785
Why You Want It: Again, the film bested both 'It's A Wonderful Life' and 'Brief Encounter' to secure a best picture win. The movie won a total of seven Oscars.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1946
Number of Bids: 2
Current Bid: $45,259
Why You Want It: The film is based on the popular novel by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. Plus, Paul Groesse is a three-time Academy Award winner.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1946
Number of Bids: 3
Current Bid: $54,763
Why You Want It: This is one of two Oscars the film adaptation of 'The Yearling' won.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1947
Number of Bids: 3
Current Bid: $88,197
Why You Want It: This is one of the last Oscars to be publicly available since recipients were barred from selling their awards after 1950.
View it here.
Oscar Year: 1949
Number of Bids: 5
Current Bid: $66,264
Why You Want It: The film is based on Louisa May Alcott's classic tale. This is also one of the last available Oscars available to the public.
View it here.
