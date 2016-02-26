Here's how you can build the Acura NSX supercar of your dreams

For fans who have waited ten long and anxiety riddled years to buy the new Acura NSX, today is the day you have been waiting for.

Acura unleashed the online configurator for its new supercar on Thursday.

Now, you can go and pick out the colour, the wheels, the interior and any number of additional parts for your dream car.

“The launch of the next-generation NSX configurator not only turns up the Acura NSX excitement another notch, but takes us one step closer to delivering the NSX to our first customers,” Acura vice president and general manager Jon Ikeda said in a statement.

“Customers and fans alike have been waiting for this moment, and now they are able to build the incredible new Acura NSX of their dreams.”

The new generation NSX carries a base price of $156,000, but with options and fees, that price can climb past the $200,000 mark with ease.

How far past? We managed to get the price up to $214,489. That includes $43,700 in options, $12,989 in accessories and a $1,800 destination fee.

Some of the pricey additions to the base NSX include $6,000 for “Nouvelle Blue” paint, $9,400 for upgraded forged wheels, $10,600 for carbon-ceramic brakes with red calipers, $9,000 for the exterior carbon fibre sport package, $3,600 carbon fibre engine cover, $3,300 for upgraded audio system and $3,000 for a carbon-fibre decklid spoiler.

The Ohio-built supercar is the first made-to-order vehicle in Acura’s 30 year history. In spite of all of the pricey options, the standard NSX is no slouch.

It’s powered by a 573-horsepower, gas-electric hybrid drive system comprised of a 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine and three electric drive motors.

Two of the electric motors drive the front wheels while the third is bolted to the V6 to provide extra juice.

According to Acura, the NSX is capable of reaching a top speed of 191 mph and a sprint to 60 mph in the low 3-second range.

One cost free-option on the NSX is the “130R” white paint. The 130R is a reference to the famed high-speed corners at the Honda-owned Suzuka race track.

You can find the NSX configurator at www.NSX.Acura.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.