Here's how you can become a successful business analyst

When corporate higher-ups want a complete picture of their business, they look to their business analysts to paint it. The Business Analytics Foundation Bundle can turn you into one of these pros with training in SAS and R programming, two languages that are reshaping the field.



Dive into over 18 hours of intensive training, and you’ll discover how to use SAS and R programming to crunch data and visualize your findings. You’ll immerse yourself in statistical concepts like linear and logical regression, cluster analysis, and forecasting to better understand your company’s condition.

Pick up the Business Analytics Foundation Bundle for over 90% off — making it just $59.07 AUD [$45 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.