Here's how you can become a successful business analyst

When corporate higher-ups want a complete picture of their business, they look to their business analysts to paint it. The Business Analytics Foundation Bundle can turn you into one of these pros with training in SAS and R programming, two languages that are reshaping the field.
Dive into over 18 hours of intensive training, and you’ll discover how to use SAS and R programming to crunch data and visualize your findings. You’ll immerse yourself in statistical concepts like linear and logical regression, cluster analysis, and forecasting to better understand your company’s condition.
Pick up the Business Analytics Foundation Bundle for over 90% off — making it just $59.07 AUD [$45 USD].
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.