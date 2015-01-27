Here's How Yelp Users Rated The Top 100 Places To Eat In Australia

Clockwise from top left: Mamak. Photo from Hannah D on Yelp; Patricia. Photo from Tushar K. on Yelp; Fishmongers Manly. Photo from John S. on Yelp; Bourke Street Bakery. Photo from Nicki F. on Yelp

Yelp just released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Australia.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced reviews and directory service, is still in its infancy in Australia, launching websites in Sydney and Melbourne in late 2011. The decade-old US site has 139 million visitors a month.

The site compiles reviews of restaurants, shops and hotels, logging information on local businesses, events and special offers for consumers to access and utilise.

To determine the best places to dine, Yelp’s data science team analysed the most popular and well reviewed establishments of 2014, weighing recent reviews more heavily. Businesses were compared on a nationwide basis.

“This leaves us with a list that has a combination of classic favorites which were still hot in 2014 and new up-and-comers that garnered lots of positive attention,” Yelp said.

The list ranges from famous Aussie pie stands to cafes, Asian eateries and the fanciest fine dining.

A cheap, late night, hawker-style Malaysian canteen in Sydney’s CBD, Mamak, was named the country’s most popular place to eat, followed by a small Melbourne CBD coffee stop, outpolling famous Australian restaurants such as Tetsuya’s and Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar and Grill.

Mamak serves Asian fast food – satay sticks and roti – doesn’t take bookings and is cash only. There’s often a long queue outside the Chinatown location at midnight on weekends. The runner up, Patricia, in Melbourne’s Little Bourke Street, is a coffee stop selling donuts and biscuits.

Yelp’s top 100 reveals a preference for good fast food and coffee amongst its users with Sydney’s Bourke Street Bakery, famed for its sausage rolls, and boutique fish and chipper Fishmongers among the favourites in the top 4.

Adelaide, long ignored by the major food guides, has two places in the top 10, with the quirky, sustainable cafe and gift shop E for Ethel with its “awesome” ham, cheese and tomato toastie with “secret recipe” aioli at 5 and the Adelaide Central Markets coming in at number 10.

Alongside Mamak, the only other restaurant to appear in the top 10 is trendy Melbourne Asian favourite Chin Chin, another hawker-style eatery.

The list shows Yelp users are serious about coffee, with boutique cafes – Melbourne’s Brother Bada Budan and The League of Honest Coffee – and roasters such as Single Origin, Seven Seeds, Market Lane and Campos rating highly on the top 100.

Late night Sydney pie stop Harry’s Café de Wheels rates higher in the list than 3-hat fine diners Quay and Vue de Monde.

Here are Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in Australia:

1. Mamak, Haymarket, NSW

2. Patricia, Melbourne, VIC

3. Bourke Street Bakery, Sydney, NSW

4. Fishmongers Manly, Manly, NSW

5. E for Ethel, North Adelaide, SA

6. Chin Chin, Melbourne, VIC

7. Brother Baba Budan, Melbourne, VIC

8. The League of Honest Coffee, Melbourne, VIC

9. Toastface Grillah, Perth, WA

10. Adelaide Central Market, Adelaide, SA

11. Din Tai Fung, Sydney, NSW

12. Mrs. S, Maylands, WA

13. Bowery to Williamsburg, Melbourne, VIC

14. Single Origin Roasters, Surry Hills, NSW

15. The Old Crow, Perth, WA

16. Cumulus, Melbourne, VIC

17. Proud Mary, Collingwood, VIC

18. John Mills Himself, Brisbane, QLD

19. La Tortilleria, Kensington, VIC

20. MoVida Bar de Tapas, Melbourne, VIC

21. Mr Wong, Sydney, NSW

22. Varsity Bar, Crawley, WA

23. Tuck Shop, Perth, WA

24. The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel, The Rocks, NSW

25. Via Napoli, Lane Cove, NSW

26. Seven Seeds, Carlton, VIC

27. Bivouac, Northbridge, WA

28. Rockpool Bar and Grill, Sydney, NSW

29. Run Amuk Hotdogs Unleashed, South Fremantle, WA

30. Harry’s Café de Wheels, Woolloomooloo, NSW

31. Clever Little Tailor, Adelaide, SA

32. The Hardware Societe, Melbourne, VIC

33. La Veen Coffee & Kitchen, Perth, WA

34. Miss Jackson, St Kilda, VIC

35. Monk Bodhi Dharma, Balaclava, VIC

36. Top Paddock, Richmond, VIC

37. Scout, Brisbane, QLD

38. Grind It, Glenelg, SA

39. The Raw Kitchen, Fremantle, WA

40. Exchange Specialty Coffee, Adelaide, SA

41. Sydney Fish Market, Pyrmont, NSW

42. Bunker, Milton, QLD

43. Izakaya Den, Melbourne, VIC

44. Aisuru Sushi, Perth, WA

45. The Grounds of Alexandria, Alexandria, NSW

46. Three Bags Full, Abbotsford, VIC

47. Low Key Chow House, Leederville, WA

48. St Ali, South Melbourne, VIC

49. Sydney Madang, Sydney, NSW

50. Strauss FD, Brisbane, QLD

51. Hell of the North, Fitzroy, VIC

52. Etica Ethical Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar, Adelaide, SA

53. Naked For Satan, Fitzroy, VIC

54. El Jannah, Granville, NSW

55. Brewtown Newtown, Newtown, NSW

56. The Pantry on Egmont, Hawthorn, SA

57. Harvest Espresso, Victoria Park, WA

58. Gumshara Ramen, Sydney, NSW

59. Home Thai, Sydney, NSW

60. Mary’s, Newtown, NSW

61. Le Monde Cafe, Surry Hills, NSW

62. Quay, The Rocks, NSW

63. Huxtaburger II, Melbourne, VIC

64. Coffee Branch, Adelaide, SA

65. Nobu, WA

66. Trio Cafe, Bondi Beach, NSW

67. Everyday Coffee, Collingwood, VIC

68. Circa Espresso, Parramatta, NSW

69. Mamachau, Adelaide, SA

70. Bar Lafayette, Perth, WA

71. Two Birds One Stone, South Yarra, VIC

72. Lazybones Lounge, Marrickville, NSW

73. The Vegie Bar, Fitzroy, VIC

74. Vue De Monde, Melbourne, VIC

75. Tetsuya’s Restaurant, Sydney, NSW

76. Enrique’s School For To Bullfighting, Perth, WA

77. Market Lane Coffee, South Yarra, VIC

78. Clarences, Mt Lawley, WA

79. Paddy’s Lantern, Adelaide, SA

80. Nieuw Amsterdam, Melbourne, VIC

81. Menya Japan Noodle Bar City, Sydney, NSW

82. Mama Tran, Perth, WA

83. Coda, Melbourne, VIC

84. Mr Crackles, Darlinghurst, NSW

85. Hey Jupiter, Adelaide, SA

86. The Attic, Fremantle, WA

87. The Premises, Kensington, VIC

88. 8bit, Footscray, VIC

89. Mamak, Melbourne, VIC

90. Pendolino, Sydney, NSW

91. Caffiend, Cairns, QLD

92. Porteno, Surry Hills, NSW

93. Peel Street, Adelaide, SA

94. Three Williams, Sydney, NSW

95. Buffalo Dining Club, Darlinghurst, NSW

96. 400 Gradi, Brunswick, VIC

97. Captain Melville, Melbourne, VIC

98. Campos Coffee, Newtown, NSW

99. Mary Street Bakery, Highgate, WA

100. Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Taqueria, Northbridge, WA

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.