Here's How Yelp Users Rated The Top 100 Places To Eat In Australia

Yelp just released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Australia.
Yelp, a crowd-sourced reviews and directory service, is still in its infancy in Australia, launching websites in Sydney and Melbourne in late 2011. The decade-old US site has 139 million visitors a month.
The site compiles reviews of restaurants, shops and hotels, logging information on local businesses, events and special offers for consumers to access and utilise.
To determine the best places to dine, Yelp’s data science team analysed the most popular and well reviewed establishments of 2014, weighing recent reviews more heavily. Businesses were compared on a nationwide basis.
“This leaves us with a list that has a combination of classic favorites which were still hot in 2014 and new up-and-comers that garnered lots of positive attention,” Yelp said.
The list ranges from famous Aussie pie stands to cafes, Asian eateries and the fanciest fine dining.
A cheap, late night, hawker-style Malaysian canteen in Sydney’s CBD, Mamak, was named the country’s most popular place to eat, followed by a small Melbourne CBD coffee stop, outpolling famous Australian restaurants such as Tetsuya’s and Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar and Grill.
Mamak serves Asian fast food – satay sticks and roti – doesn’t take bookings and is cash only. There’s often a long queue outside the Chinatown location at midnight on weekends. The runner up, Patricia, in Melbourne’s Little Bourke Street, is a coffee stop selling donuts and biscuits.
Yelp’s top 100 reveals a preference for good fast food and coffee amongst its users with Sydney’s Bourke Street Bakery, famed for its sausage rolls, and boutique fish and chipper Fishmongers among the favourites in the top 4.
Adelaide, long ignored by the major food guides, has two places in the top 10, with the quirky, sustainable cafe and gift shop E for Ethel with its “awesome” ham, cheese and tomato toastie with “secret recipe” aioli at 5 and the Adelaide Central Markets coming in at number 10.
Alongside Mamak, the only other restaurant to appear in the top 10 is trendy Melbourne Asian favourite Chin Chin, another hawker-style eatery.
The list shows Yelp users are serious about coffee, with boutique cafes – Melbourne’s Brother Bada Budan and The League of Honest Coffee – and roasters such as Single Origin, Seven Seeds, Market Lane and Campos rating highly on the top 100.
Late night Sydney pie stop Harry’s Café de Wheels rates higher in the list than 3-hat fine diners Quay and Vue de Monde.
Here are Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in Australia:
1. Mamak, Haymarket, NSW
2. Patricia, Melbourne, VIC
3. Bourke Street Bakery, Sydney, NSW
4. Fishmongers Manly, Manly, NSW
5. E for Ethel, North Adelaide, SA
6. Chin Chin, Melbourne, VIC
7. Brother Baba Budan, Melbourne, VIC
8. The League of Honest Coffee, Melbourne, VIC
9. Toastface Grillah, Perth, WA
10. Adelaide Central Market, Adelaide, SA
11. Din Tai Fung, Sydney, NSW
12. Mrs. S, Maylands, WA
13. Bowery to Williamsburg, Melbourne, VIC
14. Single Origin Roasters, Surry Hills, NSW
15. The Old Crow, Perth, WA
16. Cumulus, Melbourne, VIC
17. Proud Mary, Collingwood, VIC
18. John Mills Himself, Brisbane, QLD
19. La Tortilleria, Kensington, VIC
20. MoVida Bar de Tapas, Melbourne, VIC
21. Mr Wong, Sydney, NSW
22. Varsity Bar, Crawley, WA
23. Tuck Shop, Perth, WA
24. The Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel, The Rocks, NSW
25. Via Napoli, Lane Cove, NSW
26. Seven Seeds, Carlton, VIC
27. Bivouac, Northbridge, WA
28. Rockpool Bar and Grill, Sydney, NSW
29. Run Amuk Hotdogs Unleashed, South Fremantle, WA
30. Harry’s Café de Wheels, Woolloomooloo, NSW
31. Clever Little Tailor, Adelaide, SA
32. The Hardware Societe, Melbourne, VIC
33. La Veen Coffee & Kitchen, Perth, WA
34. Miss Jackson, St Kilda, VIC
35. Monk Bodhi Dharma, Balaclava, VIC
36. Top Paddock, Richmond, VIC
37. Scout, Brisbane, QLD
38. Grind It, Glenelg, SA
39. The Raw Kitchen, Fremantle, WA
40. Exchange Specialty Coffee, Adelaide, SA
41. Sydney Fish Market, Pyrmont, NSW
42. Bunker, Milton, QLD
43. Izakaya Den, Melbourne, VIC
44. Aisuru Sushi, Perth, WA
45. The Grounds of Alexandria, Alexandria, NSW
46. Three Bags Full, Abbotsford, VIC
47. Low Key Chow House, Leederville, WA
48. St Ali, South Melbourne, VIC
49. Sydney Madang, Sydney, NSW
50. Strauss FD, Brisbane, QLD
51. Hell of the North, Fitzroy, VIC
52. Etica Ethical Pizzeria & Mozzarella Bar, Adelaide, SA
53. Naked For Satan, Fitzroy, VIC
54. El Jannah, Granville, NSW
55. Brewtown Newtown, Newtown, NSW
56. The Pantry on Egmont, Hawthorn, SA
57. Harvest Espresso, Victoria Park, WA
58. Gumshara Ramen, Sydney, NSW
59. Home Thai, Sydney, NSW
60. Mary’s, Newtown, NSW
61. Le Monde Cafe, Surry Hills, NSW
62. Quay, The Rocks, NSW
63. Huxtaburger II, Melbourne, VIC
64. Coffee Branch, Adelaide, SA
65. Nobu, WA
66. Trio Cafe, Bondi Beach, NSW
67. Everyday Coffee, Collingwood, VIC
68. Circa Espresso, Parramatta, NSW
69. Mamachau, Adelaide, SA
70. Bar Lafayette, Perth, WA
71. Two Birds One Stone, South Yarra, VIC
72. Lazybones Lounge, Marrickville, NSW
73. The Vegie Bar, Fitzroy, VIC
74. Vue De Monde, Melbourne, VIC
75. Tetsuya’s Restaurant, Sydney, NSW
76. Enrique’s School For To Bullfighting, Perth, WA
77. Market Lane Coffee, South Yarra, VIC
78. Clarences, Mt Lawley, WA
79. Paddy’s Lantern, Adelaide, SA
80. Nieuw Amsterdam, Melbourne, VIC
81. Menya Japan Noodle Bar City, Sydney, NSW
82. Mama Tran, Perth, WA
83. Coda, Melbourne, VIC
84. Mr Crackles, Darlinghurst, NSW
85. Hey Jupiter, Adelaide, SA
86. The Attic, Fremantle, WA
87. The Premises, Kensington, VIC
88. 8bit, Footscray, VIC
89. Mamak, Melbourne, VIC
90. Pendolino, Sydney, NSW
91. Caffiend, Cairns, QLD
92. Porteno, Surry Hills, NSW
93. Peel Street, Adelaide, SA
94. Three Williams, Sydney, NSW
95. Buffalo Dining Club, Darlinghurst, NSW
96. 400 Gradi, Brunswick, VIC
97. Captain Melville, Melbourne, VIC
98. Campos Coffee, Newtown, NSW
99. Mary Street Bakery, Highgate, WA
100. Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Taqueria, Northbridge, WA
