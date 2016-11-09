Here's how world leaders reacted to Donald Trump's election upset

New York Post New York Post front page on November 9.

Donald Trump stunned analysts and pollsters alike to become the 45th president-elect of the United States.

Here’s how national leaders around the world reacted as news of Trump’s upset rolled in.

Britain:

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Donald Trump on winning a “hard-fought campaign” to become the 45th president of the United States on Wednesday morning.

“Britain and the United States have an enduring special relationship based on the values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” May said in an e-mailed statement following Trump’s shock victory in the 2016 US election.

“We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security, and defence,” May said. “I look forward to working with President-elect Donald Trump, building on these ties to ensure the security and prosperity of our nations in the future ahead.”

Russia:

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first to congratulate Trump on his election night win in America.

Putin said in a telegram to Trump that he hopes they can “work together toward the end of the crisis in Russian-American relations, as well address the pressing issues of the international agenda and the search for effective responses to global security challenges.”

The European Union:

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, wrote a letter to Donald Trump congratulating him on his historic victory in the US Presidential Election. In the letter, Tusk offers his “sincere congratulations” to the new president on behalf of the European Union and invites Trump to visit Europe to meet up with EU officials as soon as possible.

He adds that he hopes Trump will continue to value the “bridges” between the US and 28-nation bloc, which he says are based on freedom, human rights, democracy, and a belief in the market economy.

Germany:

Germany’s foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said: “I believe the biggest challenge will be to meet the expectations that Trump himself has created: to make America great again, also with a view to the economy, to create new jobs in the current economic environment, all that won’t be easy. Above all I hope that we aren’t facing bigger tectonic shifts in international politics. During his campaign Donald Trump has spoken critically not just about Europe, but particularly about Germany. I think we have to prepare for the fact that American foreign policy will be less predictable for us in the future.”

Turkey:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu congratulated Trump, saying the Turkish government would strengthen its “trust-based relations and cooperation” with the United States.

Philippines:

President Rodrigo Duterte offered Trump “success in the next four years as Chief Executive and commander-in chief of the US military, and looks forward to working with the incoming administration for enhanced Philippines-US relations anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit and shared commitment to democratic ideals and the rule of law,” the Office of Communications Secretary said in a statement, according to ABS CBN News.

