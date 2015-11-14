Here's how world leaders are reacting to the massive Paris attacks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Getty Images / File

World leaders are reacting to the deadliest violence to strike France since World War II. More than 150 people were reportedly killed, with many more injured, and some still unaccounted for.

The attacks come less than one year after the massacre at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo publication.

World leaders have weighed in on the tragic attacks. Here are some of their views:

US PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

Obama is calling the attacks on Paris “outrageous attempt to terrorize innocent civilians” and is vowing to do whatever it takes to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Obama said he would not speculate about who was responsible.

He called the attacks a “heartbreaking situation” and an “attack on all of humanity.”

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE JOHN KERRY

Kerry is describing the attacks in Paris as “heinous, evil” and “vile,” calling them “an assault on our common humanity.”

Kerry says the U.S. embassy in Paris is “making every effort to account for the welfare of American citizens in the city.”

He says the U.S. stands ready “to provide whatever support the French government may require.”

UNITED NATIONS

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is condemning “the despicable terrorist attacks” in Paris.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says Ban “trusts that the French authorities will do all in their power to bring the perpetrators to justice quickly.”

The U.N. Security Council also condemned “the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks,” and underlined the need to bring the perpetrators of “these terrorist acts to justice.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

Merkel says she is “deeply shaken by the news and pictures that are reaching us from Paris.”

The German leader issued a statement saying her thoughts were with the victims “of the apparent terrorist attack.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

Cameron says he is “shocked” by the Paris attacks and violence.

Cameron said on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the French people. We will do whatever we can to help.”

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei says China is “deeply shocked” by the attacks and pledged solidarity with France in combating terrorism.

“Terrorism is a common challenge facing humanity. China resolutely supports France in maintaining its national security and stability and in attacking terrorism,” Hong said.

U.S. DEFENCE SECRETARY ASH CARTER

Carter is calling the attacks in Paris “an assault on our common human dignity.”

The Pentagon chief says “the United States stands with the people of France and its vibrant, multicultural democracy.”

He is praising France as a NATO ally and a leader of the coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Syria.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

“Our hearts and thoughts and prayers go out to our French cousins in this dark and terrible time,” Trudeau says.

He says Canada has offered “all of our help and support to the government of France.”

___

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL LORETTA LYNCH

Lynch says the U.S. stands “in solidarity with France, as it has stood with us so often in the past.”

“This is a devastating attack on our shared values and we at the Department of Justice will do everything within our power to assist and work in partnership with our French law enforcement colleagues,” she said in a statement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.