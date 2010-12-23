Here's How Wikileaks Killed Spain's Anti-Piracy Law

Plenty of people have said that Wikileaks‘ massive diplomatic cable dump hasn’t made much of a difference to anything, but there’s actually a counterexample, Ars Technica shows. Spain was about to pass a tough anti-file sharing law, and the effort was defeated largely thanks to Wikileaks.



Here’s basically how it went down:

Spain is apparently one of the worst countries out there when it comes to online piracy.

Since most of the content that is being pirated comes from the US entertainment industry, the industry leaned on the US government to do something about Spain.

The US government leaned on Spain, which drafted a tough law that would allow a government panel and a judge to block illegal filesharing sites.

Then Wikileaks happened; the cables showed how the US government had leaned on Spain to get the law passed, which embarrassed the government.

Now the law’s dead.

Ars Technica has all the juicy details.

