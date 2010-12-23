Here's How Wikileaks Killed Spain's Anti-Piracy Law

Plenty of people have said that Wikileaks‘ massive diplomatic cable dump hasn’t made much of a difference to anything, but there’s actually a counterexample, Ars Technica shows. Spain was about to pass a tough anti-file sharing law, and the effort was defeated largely thanks to Wikileaks.
Here’s basically how it went down:
- Spain is apparently one of the worst countries out there when it comes to online piracy.
- Since most of the content that is being pirated comes from the US entertainment industry, the industry leaned on the US government to do something about Spain.
- The US government leaned on Spain, which drafted a tough law that would allow a government panel and a judge to block illegal filesharing sites.
- Then Wikileaks happened; the cables showed how the US government had leaned on Spain to get the law passed, which embarrassed the government.
- Now the law’s dead.
Ars Technica has all the juicy details.
