Here's How Wikileaks Killed Spain's Anti-Piracy Law

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Bill Hader As Julian Assange

Plenty of people have said that Wikileaks‘ massive diplomatic cable dump hasn’t made much of a difference to anything, but there’s actually a counterexample, Ars Technica shows. Spain was about to pass a tough anti-file sharing law, and the effort was defeated largely thanks to Wikileaks.

Here’s basically how it went down:

  • Spain is apparently one of the worst countries out there when it comes to online piracy.
  • Since most of the content that is being pirated comes from the US entertainment industry, the industry leaned on the US government to do something about Spain.
  • The US government leaned on Spain, which drafted a tough law that would allow a government panel and a judge to block illegal filesharing sites.
  • Then Wikileaks happened; the cables showed how the US government had leaned on Spain to get the law passed, which embarrassed the government.
  • Now the law’s dead.

Ars Technica has all the juicy details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.