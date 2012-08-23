Here's How VW Turned The Beetle Into An Underwater Shark Cage For Shark Week

Photo: Volkswagen
Of course VW turned a Beetle into a shark cage that drives on the ocean floor for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.Deutsch and MediaCom built this recognisable, subterranean shark cage as a promotion for the 25th anniversary of the best week of the year. (Seriously).
It turns out that the iconic Beetle shape is still recognisable and loveable, even with sharks swimming around it. We put together a slideshow breaking down how the VW Beetle shark cage was built.
Luke challenged his team of engineers and biologists to create a submersible VW Beetle Shark Cage in just two weeks.
The team designed and built the shark cage from scratch, using the car's original design only as an outline for the water-bound Beetle.
Always keeping the original concept in mind, designers then installed thrusters and built the body out of super strong, lightweight aluminium.
Throughout the process, builders matched the exact position of the Beetle's design features to that of the cage. The steering wheel is in the same position as it is in the Beetle.
