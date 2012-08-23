Here's How VW Turned The Beetle Into An Underwater Shark Cage For Shark Week

Photo: Volkswagen

Of course VW turned a Beetle into a shark cage that drives on the ocean floor for the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.Deutsch and MediaCom built this recognisable, subterranean shark cage as a promotion for the 25th anniversary of the best week of the year. (Seriously).



It turns out that the iconic Beetle shape is still recognisable and loveable, even with sharks swimming around it. We put together a slideshow breaking down how the VW Beetle shark cage was built.

