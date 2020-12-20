Here's how Twitter users reacted to the prospect of $600 stimulus checks

Inyoung Choi
Jeff Fusco/StringerEconomic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Centre May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After much negotiations and delay, the latest version of the coronavirus relief package in Congress reportedly includes $US600 stimulus checks for Americans.

Progressive lawmakers have criticised the reported $US600 checks for being insufficient. One group of 17 progressive Democrats signed a letter to congressional leadership urging for $US2,000 stimulus checks, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported this week. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley slammed the stimulus checks and said “at this point, these are not even stimulus checks. These are survival checks,” while speaking on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Friday.

The first round of stimulus checks in the spring distributed $US1,200 stimulus checks to over 80 million Americans beginning in April, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig previously reported.Many people were using it to cover costs for food, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The reported $US600 stimulus checks have amdrawn an ample amount of ire on Twitter. Here are some viral reactions on Twitter about the reported $US600 stimulus checks in the coronavirus relief package.

Some Tweets showed photos of tiny slivers of food with the caption ‘the $US600 stimulus check’

Comedians joined in, too

A number of users tweeted about ‘the next stimulus check’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a poll asking if $US600 was sufficient. The poll had three options: ‘Yes,’ ‘No,’ and ‘Hell no’

