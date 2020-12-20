Here's how Twitter users reacted to the prospect of $600 stimulus checks

Jeff Fusco/Stringer Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Centre May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The latest version of the coronavirus relief package in Congress reportedly includes $US600 stimulus checks for Americans,Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported.

Twitter users have outpoured reactions on the reported $US600 stimulus checks.

Here are some viral reactions on Twitter about the reported $US600 stimulus checks in the coronavirus relief package.

After much negotiations and delay, the latest version of the coronavirus relief package in Congress reportedly includes $US600 stimulus checks for Americans.

Progressive lawmakers have criticised the reported $US600 checks for being insufficient. One group of 17 progressive Democrats signed a letter to congressional leadership urging for $US2,000 stimulus checks, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported this week. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley slammed the stimulus checks and said “at this point, these are not even stimulus checks. These are survival checks,” while speaking on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Friday.

The first round of stimulus checks in the spring distributed $US1,200 stimulus checks to over 80 million Americans beginning in April, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig previously reported.Many people were using it to cover costs for food, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Some Tweets showed photos of tiny slivers of food with the caption ‘the $US600 stimulus check’

The $600 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/dbCZCZREIX — Joy Kudia (@kudya_not) December 17, 2020

Comedians joined in, too

600 dollars is what rich people think poor people think is a lot of money — Simon Gibson (@simeygibson) December 18, 2020

BREAKING: Members of Congress who spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on living expenses a year are confused why the American people can’t live off of $600. Story developing. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 18, 2020

A number of users tweeted about ‘the next stimulus check’

Is the next stimulus gonna be a Starbucks gift card for $20.00. — ???????????????????? (@thetrudz) December 17, 2020

For the next stimulus check, you need to sell a certain amount of these chocolates to get it pic.twitter.com/DlMqiKqBzM — Joe (@mojoejoejoemtz) December 17, 2020

the next stimulus check is gonna be a free pizza hut coupon for every american that reads 3 books all by themselves — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 19, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a poll asking if $US600 was sufficient. The poll had three options: ‘Yes,’ ‘No,’ and ‘Hell no’

Is $600 for a second COVID check enough? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2020

