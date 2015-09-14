Here's how Twitter saw the #Libspill corridor walks by Abbott and Turnbull

Liberal Party MPs are meeting to decide who will lead the party, and the country after communications minister Malcolm Turnbull’s resigned and announced a challenge to Tony Abbott.

Like Rudd and Gillard before them, entering the meeting room is ripe for speculation and interpretation about who the combatants walk in with.

While many tweeted about the fact that Abbott was flanked by more supporters than Turnbull, including two female MPs, others found the humour in a tense situation with many fighting for their political lives.

Here are a few of the funniest.

While we're waiting, here are my favourite corridors. This is the corridor from inception #corridor pic.twitter.com/FY7UdIWtZy — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) September 14, 2015

This is a totally wacky corridor! but a corridor nonetheless #corridor pic.twitter.com/yo7ldKTc1s — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) September 14, 2015

Do they paint that #corridor after every spill? #libspill — Lawrence Champness (@champy) September 14, 2015

This is the closest I can do to a #corridor gif on short notice pic.twitter.com/KOWtof7KWQ — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) September 14, 2015

Liberal MPs are now filing through the #corridor pic.twitter.com/wb3UhI73lk — Liam Hogan (@liamvhogan) September 14, 2015

Shortly the liberals will emerge from the party room into the #corridor and a new result pic.twitter.com/nqzBZ578iz — Liam Hogan (@liamvhogan) September 14, 2015

