Here's How Tumblr Is Better Than Facebook

Tumblr is better than Facebook at meeting new friends, Social Times says — and we agree.



Tumblr is the dead-simple blogging platform that’s growing like crazy, but it’s about more than blogging. The posts of the blogs you follow appear on a dashboard, like Facebook’s news feed (except much prettier), and you can even “like” posts. That makes it very much like a social network.

Tumblr makes it very easy to post videos and short quotes, and blog designs are fully customisable, which lends itself well to self-expression. This makes it very easy to get a “feel” for someone, follow them, and interact through likes, reblogs, comments and the like. In that way, it’s a lot like Twitter, where the one-way subscription model makes it easier to initiate relationships than Facebook’s two-way “friend” model.

Of course, Facebook fans would argue that it’s not about meeting new friends but making relationships with existing friends more efficient, but that’s not entirely true. Facebook certainly claims that that’s what it’s about, but, especially in its early college days, features like the poke clearly made it a right vehicle for flirting and making new acquaintances.

And Tumblr’s emphasis on customisation and self-expression might draw unfavorable comparisons to MySpace, but we would argue that there’s a big difference between a blog network with social features and a social network that encourages publishing. Tumblr certainly doesn’t feel like MySpace. It feels a little like Twitter and somewhat like Facebook, but it mostly feels like Tumblr.

