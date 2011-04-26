Here's How To Work In Venture Capital

Photo: AP

“How do you get into the venture capital business?” Ask a VC that tired question, and you’ll likely get an eye roll. VCs come from all sorts of backgrounds.



You could be an entrepreneur-turned VC. You could be an investment banker-turned associate. Or, you could just apply to this job:

First Round Capital is hiring an associate for their San Francisco office. All you need to do is fill out the questions on this recruitment website.

Josh Kopelman says they hire all sorts of people, including “crime fighters” and really “poor scooter riders.”

Good luck!

