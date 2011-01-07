HOW TO: Use Apple's New Mac App Store

The Mac App Store launched this morning, loaded with over 1,000 apps to play with.



Many are clones from popular iOS apps like Angry Birds, Flight Control, and Osmos.

It seems like developers are using the desktop as an excuse to charge a lot more for these games and apps.

For example, Angry Birds will run you $4.99 right now, but that’s a special introductory offer. The normal price is $9.99.

But you do get some good value out of Apple’s suite of office Apps: Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. Those cost $19.99 each. Apple’s iWork, which includes these three applications, retails for $79, so you’ll still save about $20 by purchasing all three in the App Store.

In order to use the new App Store, you must be running the latest update of Mac OS X Snow Leopard. To update, click the Apple symbol at the top left of your screen and then click Software Update.

When the update is complete, the App Store icon will automatically appear in your dock.

