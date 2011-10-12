Here's How To Turn Those Boring Confirmation Emails Into Marketing Tools

Photo: Flickr Jason Rogers

Given that confirmation emails sent to your customers are a golden opportunity to reinforce your brand and solidify your company’s image, it is nothing short of shocking that more than two out of every five of these types of messages are sent in plain text format.When you also factor in that plain text emails are not really measurable by analytics, one wonders why businesses choose to miss out by sending text emails that only tell customers that a purchase has taken place.



If you break the text-only rule with your sales emails, you can easily create emails that work as successful sales vehicles without doing something drastic like creating a brand new set of templates. Here’s how to turn those typically boring, auto-sent emails into strong, reliable wallet-openers.

Connect them to your marketing

What do confirmation emails have that conventional email newsletters don’t? Virtually 100% open rates! While your customers may manage to open only about 20% or 25% of your promotional newsletters, almost all of them are going to open your confirmation emails as they have a driving need to do so: to confirm that their order is correct.

If you place a prominent-yet-tasteful and respectful promotional offer within the confirmation, you are taking advantage of the fact that the affinity and interaction with your company is already foremost in the customers’ minds. This strategy has been proven by major email marketers to considerably boost sales.

Connect them back to your website

Most confirmations are essentially receipts and acknowledgment of orders placed, therefore your customer is much more likely to either archive or even print out and physically store these messages than just delete them… as they habitually do to old newsletters. Since the lifespan of a confirmation on your customer’s computer system can be measured in years rather than minutes, you should always ensure that the link back to your primary related website is prominently visible on these types of emails.

This link will facilitate your customer in making additional purchases in the future by simply calling up the sales confirmation and clicking on it to reach your website: It’s just as good as a bookmark!

Connect them with your logo, colours & style

You have spent countless hours and dollars establishing a clear brand identity in your customer’s eyes, so there is no excuse to throw it all out the window when it comes to rewarding your clients for their purchases by sending them a text only email that looks like it could have been printed on a prehistoric daisy wheel printer or Selectric typewriter.

In order to blend an aesthetic approach with an emotional connection to your brand, there is no substitute but to carry on to your confirmations the logo, graphic elements, colour scheme, fonts, and overall style that you have established in your email newsletters and website. Don’t forget to include a photo of the item(s) they ordered as they might not realise that they actually did order that fuchsia and mauve polka dot pattern.

Connect them to your nav bars

By laying out your confirmations to precisely mirror the primary navigation bars present on your website, you are not only just ensuring a seamless graphic experience, but you are also providing the customer with an easily implemented way to further explore your website’s offerings. In every respect, your confirmations should look like any other web page on your site, except that the primary frame becomes the holder of that confirmation rather than the sales or informational content.

Ultimately, confirmation emails can be every bit as powerful as your best newsletters for enhancing consumer loyalty and leading to repeat sales. So stop thinking about them as just plain, boring e-invoices, but rather prime marketing opportunities.

