Here's How To Track Santa On The Internet Tonight

NORAD Santa’s progress on Bing maps

Santa Claus has already begun his annual journey.

Thanks to the Internet, Microsoft, Google and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), you and your kids can watch his progress all day and night.

Here’s how:

Fire up your PC’s browser (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, etc.) and log onto one these websites:

– The Norad Tracks Santa site (also found at www.noradsanta.org). Click on Start Tracking Santa. You’ll get a 3D image that includes a map of where Santa is and a running estimate of the number of gifts he’s delivered.

– Google’s Santa Tracker site (also found at www.google.com/santatracker).

Alternatively, download the apps and watch on your smartphone or tablet:

– NORAD Tracks Santa app from iTunes or Google Play

– Or the Google Santa Tracker for Android from Google Play.

NORAD’s relationship with Microsoft for the Santa Tracking website and app was something of a coup for Microsoft last year. Prior to then, NORAD worked with Google.

