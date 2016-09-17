This flowchart can help you figure out if you're a horrible boss, or a great one

Photo: Youtube

Most people like the idea of being the boss — but not everyone has what it takes to lead effectively.

It can be difficult to determine whether or not you’re manager material, even if you’re being honest with yourself. What’s more, once you are in a leadership role, it’s hard to reckon whether or not you’re doing a great job — or failing miserably.

It’s important to determine what your strengths and weaknesses are when it comes to leading. Otherwise, you might be unprepared once an opportunity to rise up comes around. Or, if you are already a boss, you might flounder in your management role.

For anyone who’s considering whether or not they have any leadership chops, Headway Capital compiled this infographic breaking down what it takes to be a great boss.

Follow the flowchart to figure out if you’re a great manager, or a horrible one:

