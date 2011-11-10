Here's How To Tell The Deals From The Duds At A Dollar Store

Despite their name, 99-cent stores can offer great deals on items like colouring books, notepads, stocking stuffers, baby clothes, soap, and so on.



“The biggest misconception about dollar stores is that they only have junk that no one needs and everything is low quality,” says Andrew Schrage of MoneyCrashers, an investment website.

There’s too much competition for them not to offer similar products to general stores.

But watch out: Some products should only be bought at a general store. Read through to see if you can guess what’s a deal and a dud at the 99-cent store.

