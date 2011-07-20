Here's How To Target Investors In Asia [VIDEO]

Western companies keen to target investors in Asia need to remember that the perspective of asset managers in the region is very long term, says Nick Arbuthnott, managing director of EMEA global markets intelligence at Ipreo.

Unlike Middle Eastern investors, Asian sovereign wealth funds are locally based so you usually need to get on a plane to go to see them, he adds.



