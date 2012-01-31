Here's How To See Who Unfriends You On Facebook

A clever hacker named Edouard Gatouillat has developed a browser plug-in that shows you who has recently unfriended you on Facebook, Mashable reports.
It’s called Unfriend Finder, and it works by monitoring your friends list and seeing who has disappeared since you last logged in.
There’s tons of spam on Facebook about finding out who has unfriended you, but this trick actually works.
Unfriend Finder won’t show you who has unfriended you in the past, but it will work for any time you’re unfriended going forwards.
Does that mean Facebook will kill it?
The plug-in doesn’t really do anything fancy besides monitor your friends list and see who has gone missing. Unless Facebook makes changes to its API for developers, Unfriend Finder will probably stick around.
Want to try it? Here’s how to install Unfriend Finder and see who has unfriended you on Facebook.
Click a person to hide them, or to unsubscribe from their status updates (Unfriending isn't what it used to be. Unfriending now just means somebody is unsubscribing from your status updates).
Click Install once this pop-up appears. Next time you log in to Facebook, the plug-in should take effect.
If you use Firefox, you'll need to install Greasemonkey (Google Search: Greasemonkey) in order to handle the plug-in.
