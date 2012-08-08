How To Get $50 Off A New iPad

Apple is now offering the third-generation iPad through its refurb store starting at $449, reports 9to5Mac.



Each model of the refurbs runs $50 less than a brand new model. For example, a 32 GB WiFi + cellular iPad retails for $730, but you can pick up a refurbished one for $680.

Don’t fear the refurbs! They come with the same warranty and option for Apple Care that brand new Apple devices do.

It’s a great option to get the same iPad with the same guarantees for a little less money.

Check out the iPad refurb store here >

