INFOGRAPHIC: How To Save $5,000 Without Really Trying

Americans are enamoured with tech these days, but all the apps, gadgets and sites in the world can’t seem to help us reign in our spending.



According to Experian, we drop about $1.47 trillion each year on, well, basically everything from fancy flat-screen TVs to our labradoodle doggies and cars.

Becoming a savvy spender doesn’t happen overnight, but CouponCabin has some ideas on how we can turn our habits around and save nearly $5,000. Unsurprisingly, it starts with cutting the grocery bill—average households spend $312.75 on groceries a month.

Photo: CouponCabin.com

