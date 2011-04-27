Here's How To Run iPad Apps On Your iPhone

Photo: via Modmyi

Hackers just unveiled a remarkably easy-to-use tool that puts iPad apps on your jailbroken iPhone 4.It’s not perfect–apps often crash and have problems displaying content on the iPhone’s smaller screen–but it’s worth a shot if you’re curious.



The application, called iTelePad2Pod, requires your iPhone to be jailbroken and have OpenSSH installed (an app from Cydia that allows your computer to communicate with your iPhone.)

All you need to do is download iTelePad2Pod, move it to your Mac’s Application folder, and run the app.

Mount your iPhone as an external drive using OpenSSH, and iTelePad2Pod will walk you through the process. Essentially, all it does is change a small piece of code in the iPad app telling it that it can run on both an iPad and an iPhone.

See below for a tutorial video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

