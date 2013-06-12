Here's How To Properly Dance To Daft Punk's 'Get Lucky'

Daft Punk and Pharrell’s hit new song “Get Lucky” has helped the music duo score the no. 1 album on the Billboard charts and is already being hailed as the song of the summer.



But it’s not the easiest song to dance to.

So one YouTube user came up with the solution: Soul Train.

70s dance moves from the American variety show actually blend perfectly with the more modern “Get Lucky.”

The video mash-up already has nearly 1.5 milliion hits. Learn some new moves below:

