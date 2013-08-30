Here's How To Post GIFs On Facebook

GIFs have officially made their way to Facebook.

Giphy, a new startup out of tech studio Betaworks, just made it dead simple to embed GIFs directly onto your Facebook Timeline.

If you want to share a GIF on Facebook, first head on over to Giphy.

Giphy/Screenshot

Giphy allows you to search through all the GIFs that creators have uploaded to the site. Once you find a GIF you want to share, click the Facebook icon below the animation.

Giphy/Screenshot

A standard Facebook share box will pop up. From there, you can decide if you want to share it on your Timeline, a friend’s timeline, in a group, or in a private message.

Giphy/Screenshot

I decided to share it on my Timeline. Click the play icon to see the GIF.

