Here's How To Post GIFs On Facebook

GIFs have officially made their way to Facebook.
Giphy, a new startup out of tech studio Betaworks, just made it dead simple to embed GIFs directly onto your Facebook Timeline.
If you want to share a GIF on Facebook, first head on over to Giphy.
Giphy/Screenshot
Giphy allows you to search through all the GIFs that creators have uploaded to the site. Once you find a GIF you want to share, click the Facebook icon below the animation.
Giphy/Screenshot
A standard Facebook share box will pop up. From there, you can decide if you want to share it on your Timeline, a friend’s timeline, in a group, or in a private message.
Giphy/Screenshot
I decided to share it on my Timeline. Click the play icon to see the GIF.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.