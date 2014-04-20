Here's How To Opt Out Of Those Annoying Targeted Ads In Your Gmail

Targeted ads can be extremely distracting, not least of which because they’re a reminder that the big G is scanning your email.

You can’t stop it from doing that, and you can’t stop it from serving up ads altogether, but you can stop it from giving you targeted ads in your email. And you can even stop it from giving you that annoying banner text ad at the top of each email.

Here’s how to stop Gmail from serving your targeted ads:

First go to the Ad Settings page. Scroll down until you find where it says “Opt-out settings.”

A box will appear, warning you of all the things you’ll miss out on by opting out of what Google calls “interest-based ads.” You’ll still be getting ads, but they won’t be based on your interests. If you’d still like to go ahead, click “Opt out.”

There’s also a text-based banner ad at the top of your Gmail inbox. It looks like this:

It’s hardly noticeable, but there is a way to get rid of it. Click on the gear icon and go to Settings.

Click on the “Web clips” tab, and then uncheck the box that says “Show my web clips above my inbox.”

Now the top of your inbox looks fresh and clean:

(Via CNET)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.