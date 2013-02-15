Here's How To Measure Influence On Twitter

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Social Authority: Our Measure of Twitter Influence (SEOmoz)

“Social Authority” is not about bragging rights or merchant discounts. It’s more than just exploring your own followers. Social Authority is based on retweets.

Photo: SEOmoz

Social media is very much a “what have you done for me lately” medium. In fact, the half-life of a tweet is a mere 18 minutes.

Photo: SEOmoz

An average user needs 10,000 followers before 25 per cent of their tweets are retweeted. Indeed, it’s only very popular users who get a large percentage of their tweets retweeted. Check out all the charts on Social Authority. Read >>

Why Facebook Won’t Fade (Forbes)

Robert Scoble, a well-known technology thought leader says, “Anybody who says Facebook is going to fade has not done their homework. Facebook is not MySpace, and I can’t say that clearly enough. It’s a platform companies are building on top of, so if you think it’s going to fade, that means Instagram has to fade, it means Highlight is going to fade, and every other app that relies on Facebook.” Part of Facebook’s success is simply the scale they’ve been able to achieve. “Can you tell me about a world where you’re going to rip out Facebook? No one can tell me about that because a billion people are on the thing,” he says. Read >>

Survey Shows Marketers Plan To Increase Social Media Presence (Nectar Online Media via Marketing Pilgrim)

A little over half of the businesses in a recent survey said they were using YouTube to market their brand. But of all the social media options, it’s the one they predicted to have the most growth in the coming year.

Photo: Nectar Online Media

Nectar Online Media and the Social Media Clubs surveyed 400 social media decision makers to find out what’s hot and what will be hotter in the coming years. Facebook was the all around favourite with Twitter close behind. Read >>

Mark Zuckerberg Owns Nearly 30 per cent Of Facebook (CNet)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now owns 29.3 per cent of the company, according to the latest company filing with the SEC. Zuckerberg now owns 632.6 million shares, making him the largest stakeholder in the social network. During the company’s May 2012 IPO, Zuckerberg sold 30.2 million shares just below the offering price of $38. However, he went on record last September saying that he would not sell any shares during a 12 month period. Read >>

Here Are Some Cool Social Media Infographics (Giraffe Social Media)

The best way to show something is via a digestible, good looking picture. Here are some of the best infographics relating to social media.

The top leaders: (click here for the full infographic)



Photo: Social Jumpstart

Digital Maturity: (click here for the full infographic)

Photo: AVG

Food Sharing Trends: (click here for the full infographic)

Photo: 360i

There are a few more. Check out the full article for the rest. Read >>

Social Media Metrics That Need To Be Measured (The Technology Cafe)

Do you think social media measurement is only about return on investment (ROI)? Here are 8 useful metrics that you may not be measuring, but should be.

Conversion rates The control group Growth rate Marketing campaign history Customer acquisition costs Retention rates Customer saves Cross-sells

This is certainly not a complete list of metrics, but it gives an overview of some of the most commonly missed measurements that contribute to showing social media’s value to your organisation and/or clients. Read >>

Top Five Things To Know About Pinterest For Business (Social Media Today)

Here’s how to introduce Pinterest to your social media toolbox:

Start with beautiful images Pinterest search is basic, so title your pictures accordingly Name your boards something fun Be active Promote your pins with other social media tools

There is a common misconception that Pinterest is just for recipes and DIY tutorials. However, it’s entirely possible to successfully market your product or business on one of the fastest-growing social sites around. Read >>

Pinterest For The Small Business (Small Business Trends)

Pinterest is the fastest growing social network in history and as such, has businesses everywhere exploring how they might utilise this virtual pinboard to their advantage. This Pinterest infographic published by Wasp Barcode will show you how to get started. Read >>

Photo: Wasp Barcode

