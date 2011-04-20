This Gorgeous Windows 7 Mod Will Make Your PC Look Like A Mac

Photo: via Hamedanger on DeviantArt

Are you a Windows 7 user lusting for a Mac, or at least for a Mac-like interface?One way to indulge your craving is using this simple installer to alter Windows 7’s user interface to make it look like the upcoming version of Mac OS X, 10.7 Lion.



Note: un-installing this kind of “transformation pack” is difficult, so proceed at your own risk! Backup your computer beforehand.

Download the installer here, and then run it to begin the easy installation.

You’ll be prompted with a list of check boxes which represent elements of the Windows 7 interface. Uncheck items if there are any specific elements you don’t want to be skinned.

If you have any issues, head to the mod author’s DeviantArt page, where he has been responding to user questions and says he plans to add requested features for another version coming soon.

Scroll down for more gorgeous screenshots of the tweak in action.

