Here's how to make the national cocktail of Brazil -- the caipirinha

Brazil’s national cocktail, the caipirinha (kai-per-REEN-ya) is the perfect drink to cool down with this Olympic season.

For those who have never tried a caipirinha before, it tastes similar to a daiquiri, which is made with rum, sugar and lime. What sets the caipirinha apart is that it uses raw sugar as well as the Brazilian liquor, cachaça (ka-SHAH-suh). Cachaça is made from fermented sugarcane juice that tastes fresher and fruitier than rum.

Learn how to make this simple and refreshing drink below.

