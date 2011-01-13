Creative Side Jobs That Make Really Good Pocket Change

I once read a story about a guy who made lots of extra cash this way. He noticed that whenever he bought a pizza at his favourite restaurant, they would give him a free copy of their menu with his order. He realised that all these printed menus must cost the owner money, so he came up with the following plan:

He approached the owner of the restaurant and told him that he had a fabulous offer for him. He was going to print all the menus for the restaurant (which were a couple thousand monthly) and give them to the owner for free. The only condition is that he wanted space along the bottom of the menu to fill with his own advertising. The owner of the restaurant happily agreed because it would save him a couple hundred dollars a month.

The guy then went around to neighbouring stores and shops and told them that they could advertise their business or service on the restaurant's menu and be exposed to a few thousand customers a month, and this all for just $250 per month. He actually got about a dozen stores to advertise immediately, and after the cost of printing the menu's he was left with a very decent monthly profit and practically no work.