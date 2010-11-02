Here's How To Know Early On Tomorrow If It's Going To Be A Total Democrat Bloodbath

Don’t want to wait stay up late to see if the GOP wins the House tomorrow?



You won’t have to.

Jon Walker at FireDogLake has put together a good list of some key bellwether races to watch that will really set the tone for the night, and confirm whether or not the GOP tidal wave is real.

For example if the Democrats lose these districts, it’s going to be a mega-gargantuan night for the Republicans:

Indiana, Second District — Donnelly

Ohio, Tenth District — Space

Kentucky, Sixth District — John Yarmuth

North Carolina, Eleventh District – Shuler

On the other hand, if the Democrats can hold these seats, then it’s conceivable they could even hold the House:

Virginia, Fifth District — Perriello

Florida, 20-Second District — Klein

Indiana, Ninth District – Hill

Ohio, Sixteenth District – Boccieri

So put these on a notecard, and when you see them on the scroll underneath whatever news channel you’re watching, You’ll get a sense early of how things are breaking.

